Повод для грусти: мать Кейт Миддлтон публично не скрыла свое разочарование

A winter message from our founder, Carole: “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas. ​ “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…! ​ “Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all. ​ “Yours, Carole.” ​You can browse our collections now via the link in our bio. Over the next two months, we will also be sharing ideas on how to create memories and mark the festive season in style. ​ Photo credit: Liz Mcaulay