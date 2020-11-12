Повод для грусти: мать Кейт Миддлтон публично не скрыла свое разочарование

Рождество и Новый год в этом году многие семьи не смогут отметить так, как прежде из-за пандемии коронавируса. Не обошли эти ограничения и членов королевской семьи. Мать Кейт Миддлтон – Кэрол уже огорчилась тем, что не сможет встретить праздники со своими любимыми внуками. Об этом она написала в своем Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
A winter message from our founder, Carole: “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas. “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…! “Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all. “Yours, Carole.” You can browse our collections now via the link in our bio. Over the next two months, we will also be sharing ideas on how to create memories and mark the festive season in style. Photo credit: Liz Mcaulay
«Обычно внуки помогают мне украшать елку, но в этом году не получится сделать это. Поэтому в этом году я попрошу их помочь выбрать украшения по видеозвонку», — написала Кэрол Миддлтон.
Ранее сообщалось, что только Кейт и Уильяму разрешено входить на территорию частной школы в Лондоне, где обучаются принцесса Шарлотта и принц Джордж. Другие родители, приводя своих наследников в учебное заведение, прощались у ворот.