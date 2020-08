«Принцесса София»: Рапунцель и Дмитриенко поделились кадрами с крещения младшей дочки

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ✮𝓓𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓻𝓲𝔂 𝓓𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓴𝓸 ✮ (@dmitry_dmitrenko) on Aug 11, 2020 at 2:05am PDT